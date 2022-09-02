THE LYNNFIELD Big Diamond Navy Team won the Northeast Massachusetts Baseball U16 championship on Aug. 6 in a best of 3 series against North Andover at Lynnfield Middle School. It came down to the final inning in Game 3 for Lynnfield to clinch the victory, 9-8. Pictured in the front row from left to right is coach Greg Bird, Evan Gately, Sam Bird, Anthony Tammaro, Jason Kouyoumdjian and Ryan Gorman. In the back row from left is coach Ed Kouyoumdjian, coach David Kouyoumdjian, Christopher Gildea, Ty Goldberg, Jack Kouyoumdjian, Enzo DeLuca, Michael McCarthy, Joe Berrian, coach Dan Tammaro, Nick Groussis and coach Shawn Gately. Missing from photo: coach John Pascucci and players Jack Burns, Cameron Carangelo, Devon Neenan and John Pascucci. (Courtesy Photo)