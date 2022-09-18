ANGELA MAUCERI takes a seat on the new bench recently dedicated to her late husband, Bob Mauceri, at Ipswich River Park. It was placed near the area where they had enjoyed listening to the concerts at the weekly summer BBQs. A resident of North Reading for 53 years, Bob’s dedication to the town was legendary. For 48 years, between 1972 and 2020, he volunteered his expertise to both appointed and elected boards, serving on the Finance Committee, School Committee, Hillview Commission and Select Board. He was a Selectman for 15 years. The plaque reads: “Bob Mauceri 1942-2020 Family and North Reading were his passion! Love always.” (Maureen Doherty Photo)