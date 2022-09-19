WAKEFIELD — Save the date: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. And be prepared to party!

If you attended last year’s Hispanic Heritage celebration on the Beebe Library plaza, you will remember that it was a magical event, a fiesta featuring wonderful music and dancing. Charly Duri electrified the crowd with music from many Latin genres and got everyone on their feet. He was followed by swirling Chilean folk dancers in full costume (the audience joined them as well). The grand finale was the inimitable Veronica Robles and her mariachi band, also in full costume, who inspired many to waltz under the stars.

Well, organizers are doing it again, differently. There is no better way to celebrate the creativity and diversity of the Hispanic community than through music and dance. This year, the event will have great music performed by Consentidos whose extensive repertoire includes the most popular Latin genres. They will be accompanied by dance demonstrations and instructions by instructors from Dance Caliente. Here’s your chance to watch and learn different social Latin dances … merengue, bachata, cha cha, salsa. Saritin Rizzuto will provide a bilingual introduction to Hispanic culture.

So, dust off your dancing shoes and bring your family and friends.

This event is being presented by the Wakefield Human Rights Commission with support from Lucius Beebe Library. All the details: https://www.wakefield.ma.us/human-rights-commission