THE NORTH READING SWARM team of fourth-grade girls went 4-0 in the top U10 grouping at the Danvers Memorial Day Invitational tournament. Incredibly, the girls only gave up one goal over their four games. Swarm team members are (front row, l-r): Lucie Reynolds, Taylor Bekier, Delaney Carroll, Maddie Duffy and Ayla Bernier; (back row, l-r): Coach Travis Waron, Charlotte Waron, Lily Frew, Devon Vant, Haley Merrill, Marissa Gilbert and Coach Kevin Bekier. (Courtesy Photo)