THE LYNNFIELD Navy Big Diamond Spring baseball team recently won the Middlesex Division Big Diamond Senior Championship. This is the first time Lynnfield has won this division in over a decade. Pictured in the front row from left to right is Evan Gately, Kevin Keyes, Ryan Gorman, Kye McClory, Joseph Berrian, Anthony Tammaro, Devon Neenan and John Pascucci. In the back row from left is coach John Pascucci, Jack Burns, Chris Gildea, Charlie Morgan, Jack Kouyoumdjian, Michael McCarthy, coach Shawn Gately and coach Ed Kouyoumdjian. (Courtesy Photo)