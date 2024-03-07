NORTH READING — All are invited to attend the Lobster Bisque Lenten Luncheons at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St.

The next luncheon is Friday, March 8 and include the pastor’s homemade lobster bisque, choice of breads, beverages and desserts. They are held in Fellowship Hall from noon to 1 p.m. Desserts will alternate each week and feature apple cranberry crisp, brownie sundae or strawberry shortcake.

Quarts of the lobster bisque to go can also be ordered in advance by emailing the church office at office@nrucc.org or calling 978-664-3703 and picked up at the luncheon.

The suggested donation is $14 for quarts to go and $12 for those who enjoy the meal at the church.