NORTH READING — Each year, Mass Youth Soccer honors volunteers, nominated by their players, families or leagues, who selflessly give their time and energy to make the sport of soccer better.

This year, 12 people from across Massachusetts were recognized for their commitment and dedication to youth soccer. Five volunteers from North Reading Youth Soccer earned top honors for Girls Recreational Coach of the Year, TOPSoccer Buddy of the Year and TOPSoccer Coach of the Year.

Congratulations to Guy Tassinari, Laura Doble and Ryan Osterlind – Girls Recreational Coach of the Year

In 2016, the North Reading Fusion team was formed by Guy, Laura and Ryan. The team’s name “Fusion” was chosen to represent the unity needed to succeed as a team. Over the years, this team has qualified for the ECYSA tournament multiple times,and in its 2022 8th grade season in Spring 2022, the Fusion won the ESYSA MTOC 1 division championship and proceeded on to the semifinal round in the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions.

The trio over the years reinforced the fundamentals of soccer and built upon them year after year. They created an environment where the players could grow and learn, and always emphasized respect for each other as teammates and a belief that the collective skills of the players would always be greater than those of the individuals.



Congratulations to Madeline LaMarche – TOPSoccer Buddy of the Year Award

TOPSoccer (The outreach program for soccer) is a community-based program that is designed to meet the needs of children and young adults that have physical and/or cognitive disabilities. Although the TOPSoccer Program is sponsored by North Reading Youth Soccer, the program draws players from over 10 towns and volunteers from several neighboring high schools.

Madeline LaMarche, a senior at Pingree, has been involved with the TOPS program since her freshman year of high school. During this time, she has served as the Ambassador for Pingree, and has learned quickly what it meant to become a Buddy: dedication, organization, passion and leadership. Madeline works to educate the students about the three C’s that embody the TOPS program: commitment, community and compassion.

Over her many seasons with the program, Madeline has recruited over 30 volunteers to TOPS and has shown her flexibility in the range of players that she has been able to support over the years with a smile every single time. Under her leadership, she has tripled the participation from the Pingree student body, all now incredible contributors to the success of the program that continues to grow each season.





Congratulations to Carmine Petrosino – TOPSoccer Coach of the Year

Carmine started playing soccer at a young age and continued to play at North Reading High School and in numerous men’s leagues and indoor teams. His love of soccer turned into a love to coach soccer after his children started to play. He has been coaching in North Reading since 2009 and a coach for TOPSoccer since 2018. He is currently a coach of the North Reading Hive (girls grade 8) and TOPS.

Coach Carmine embodies the values that have made the TOPSoccer program so successful. With him as the player-leader, participation has doubled over the last several years, now hosting 40-60 players from more than one dozen towns, each fall and spring. Carmine chooses to be a part of the program simply because he loves it, and because it connects him to the community. He expertly orchestrates exciting warm-ups, fun drills and engaging scrimmages. As the program has grown, Coach Carmine recognized the need to break down sessions by age to provide the right environment for each player. He has also recruited and mentored other talented volunteer coaches to join the TOPS program.

Carmine is caring, patient, inclusive, fun and able to engage every single player. He exemplifies humility, empathy, respect, commitment, trust, confidence, and a true love of the game.

Congratulations to these incredible individuals for being recognized for all they do for North Reading Youth Soccer.