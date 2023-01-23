Had the heart of a lion and a kind and giving soul

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. – Daniel P. Conroy, age 57, of North Hampton, N.H. and formerly a longtime resident of Wakefield died unexpectedly on January 17 at his home.

Born in Winchester on March 26, 1965, he was the son of Marilyn and Joseph Conroy (deceased).

Danny was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School Class of 1983. He was a heavy equipment operator for the WMGLD for many years, and also had his own fence company.

Danny was a beloved friend of many. And beloved dad to his four children. Everyone has a “Dan Story” and while some of them may seem farfetched, those who knew him and loved him, know them all to be true.

From a very young age, Dan was the adventurous type who embraced life. He was also a man of many talents and was knowledgeable in electronics, construction, music, sports, and motor vehicles.

At 10 years old he was able to hotwire his older brother’s Harley Davidson and take it for a spin. Not around the block mind you, but up on the highway. He jumped out of his first plane when he was a teen. He was the neighborhood kid who would be jumping his bicycle over five of his friends lying on their backs, and, thankfully, clearing the jump. Adrenaline was his friend. And he always had a passion to go faster, jump higher, work harder, play harder, and love more than anyone.

It wasn’t enough for him to just ski down the mountain. He had to do the 360 helicopter jump off the double black diamond trail. Once having to be airlifted off of Killington because he landed on his back. But he never slowed down. He worked at his jobs tirelessly for long hours, while managing to find an activity or hobby to feed his love for life.

Even into his twenties and thirties he was playing semi pro football for the Charlestown Townies and then the MV Outlaws of the EFL. The crazy city guys on his team loved the even crazier kid from the suburbs. They played for no pay, paid for their own equipment and drove to the games in their own cars. In later years he loved his “Salt Life” up in N.H., often hopping on his Harley and cruising up and down the coast. He could often be found volunteering at the soup kitchen in Portsmouth, including every Thanksgiving, serving meals to the homeless. He cherished the time spent with his kids. And they too loved hearing the “Dan Stories.”

Dan had the heart of a lion, and was always a kind and giving soul. Forever willing to help out his friends and family. His friends remember him as also being a protector for anyone who was being bullied. Some of the stories included Dan “persuading” bullies who were taking advantage of his smaller friends that it may not be a good idea to continue. And it didn’t. Dan also started mentoring special needs students at Wakefield Jr. High School and continued through his high school years.

There was never a dull moment when you were in Dan’s orbit.

He was the loving father of Savannah, Devin, Sean and Jason. Brother of Stephen, Kevin, and Doug Conroy, and was pre deceased recently by his brother Scott. Also survived by his sisters in law Gail, Lynn and Chris Conroy, his grandson Keegan, and his numerous nieces and nephews who loved their crazy Uncle Dan.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday January 25 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be private.