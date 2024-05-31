MELROSE —Excited to let you know about The Kitchen Melrose’s one year anniversary open house held on Friday, May18. The Kitchen Melrose has had such an extraordinary year since we first introduced the first community-centered culinary school and private event space here in Melrose.

In the past twelve months, we have welcomed guests, local and not local to Melrose, to our 580 events including cooking classes, birthday parties, private dinners and fundraisers. To celebrate this milestone, over 50 guests participated in sushi making, pasta making and cookie decorating. They also enjoyed delicious snacks and fun music!

The Melrose community has flourished around The Kitchen. As traditional cooking classes become less common in schools, we’re proud to fill that void, fostering an environment where individuals of all ages can deepen their connection to food and culinary arts. Thanks to our devoted team of chefs, this space fills the gap with classes for kids to adults, encouraging a deeper relationship with cooking across diverse cuisines.

Our founder and Director, Julie Unger shares, “We’re nurturing a space where cooking goes beyond recipes to become a celebration of global culture, a place of culinary creativity and learning.” Julie is available for an interview and welcomes you to experience The Kitchen firsthand. Please let me know if you’re interested in scheduling a visit or learning more.