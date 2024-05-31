MELROSE — The YMCA of Metro North is pleased to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Fitness Center expansion at the Melrose Family YMCA on May 28 at 10:30 a.m. Members and the community are invited to stop by, take a tour and celebrate this significant milestone.

The new Fitness Center located on the second floor overlooks downtown Melrose and sets another historic renovation for the storied Melrose YMCA building. This transformative project marks a pivotal moment in the YMCA’s ongoing commitment to providing top-notch facilities and programs to the community. It is a sprawling 6,000 square feet of space, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, a new studio and amenities.

“We are thrilled to offer an exceptional health and wellness experience to our members while we preserve the distinct features of our historic building,” says Katelyn Papadopoulos, Senior Branch Executive of the Melrose YMCA. “The renovation will also allow us to open up the lower level and provide more programs and services to youth in our community.”

Now with the opening of the new second floor Fitness Center, plans to create a space for youth and teens in the lower-level near the gymnasium will take shape over the next several months. The historic Melrose Family YMCA has undergone many changes and adaptations to its building. Originally built in 1894 with architectural plans from the renowned firm of Walker & Hartwell and William Cummings Richardson, the Melrose YMCA is one of the most historic buildings in Melrose. Over the years, the building has undergone numerous interior renovations to meet the evolving needs. In 1962, the Arthur T. Dooley pool facilities were added, thanks to a successful capital campaign led by Dooley, an executive in the S.S. Pierce Company and honorary chairman of the campaign. This addition was a substantial $400,000 project at the time, reflecting the community’s commitment to enhancing the YMCA’s offerings.

Fast-forward to modern times where, in 2021, the building underwent a renovation to install an elevator to meet the needs of its members with mobility issues. Construction issues waylaid the elevator construction due to covid and ground-water levels. The elevator took a substantial investment of $1.5 million to complete. The building also received new windows and an upgraded HVAC system as part of the Fitness Center build out.

“The rich legacy of the YMCA is not only in our historic properties but in our ability to adapt them to modern times,” says Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO of YMCA of Metro North. “The YMCAs history is innovation and I’m proud we are able to remain relevant as a unique cornerstone of the Melrose community, providing a space where members can appreciate the past while embracing the future.”

The Melrose Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to the opening of the new Fitness Center. Members of the media are invited to attend the event at 9 a.m. on May 28.