CLOSE FRIENDS Ella Doherty (in front) and, back row from left, Maria Chambers, Diego Martinez, Veronica Wainwright, Katie Cash, Lily Langdon, Isabelle Moschella, Kyle Morais, Madison Danese, Michael Savio and Malena Raslavicus had a great time during the first Lynnfield High School Snowball in three years at the Danversport Yacht Club on Jan. 21. (Courtesy Photo)