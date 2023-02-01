SENIOR CAPTAIN Ethan Downey and his parents, Rich and Leslie, were recognized for their contributions to the Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team during the Senior Night ceremony on Jan. 26. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

WEST NEWBURY — Seven wrestlers placed in the Cape Ann League/Northeastern Conference Tournament at Pentucket Regional High School on Jan. 28.

The Lynnfield-North Reading co-operative wrestling team finished eighth out of the nine teams that in the tournament.

“We scored 85 points after only scoring 35 points last year,” said LNR head coach Craig Stone. “We placed seven out of the eight wrestlers who competed after placing only four wrestlers last year.”

Sophomore Cam Arya placed third in the 132 lb. weight class.

“Cam earned his first career tournament place finish,” said Stone.

Eighth-grader Sam Bird finished fourth in the 106 lb. weight class.

“Sam placed in his first career tournament,” said Stone.

Freshman David Glynn (126 lbs.) placed fourth in the 126 lb. weight class.

“David finished sixth during last year’s CAL/NEC Tournament,” said Stone.

Sophomore James Fodera finished fourth in the 182 lb. weight class.

“James placed at the CAL/NEC Tournament for the first time,” said Stone.

Sophomore Matt Squadrito placed fourth in the 120 lb. weight class.

“Matt earned his first career tournament place finish,” said Stone.

Senior captain David Poirier finished fifth in the 195 lb. weight class.

“Dave placed sixth at the CAL/NEC Tournament last year,” said Stone.

Sophomore Issac Medford placed sixth in the 113 lb. weight class.

“Issac placed at the CAL/NEC Tournament for the first time,” said Stone.

Stone commended the Black and Gold’s performance in the CAL/NEC Tournament.

“It was another example of exceeding expectations,” said Stone. “We have been doing it all season long and Saturday was no different. It’s a testament to how hard everyone has been working all season, and not getting discouraged by our lack of numbers.”

Edged by Marblehead-Swampscott

The Black and Gold fell 42-38 to Marblehead-Swampscott on Jan. 26 at the Lynnfield High School cafeteria.

Before the meet began, the Black and Gold honored Poirier, senior captain Ethan Downey and their families for their contributions to the LNR wrestling program.

Glynn (126 lbs.) defeated his counterpart by a 17-2 technical fall. Arya (132 lbs.) pinned his opponent in 1:45. Gavin Iby (145 lbs.) defeated his counterpart by a 12-8 decision.

Downey (170 lbs.) brought his opponent to the ground in 1:36. Fodera (182 lbs.) pinned his counterpart in 1:41. Poirier (195 lbs.) defeated his opponent by fall in 50 seconds. Eighth-grader John Powers (106 lbs.) won his match by forfeit.

“We won seven out of the nine matches wrestled on the mat and led 38-12,” said Stone. “Unfortunately, we had to forfeit four weight classes for the loss on Senior Night. Both senior co-captains captains, Ethan and David, capped off the night with first period pins for the Black and Gold.”

Upcoming meets

The Black and Gold hosts Concord-Carlisle on Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. in the LHS café. LNR will compete in a quad meet against Chelmsford, Catholic Memorial and Malden Catholic on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at Malden Catholic.