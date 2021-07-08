Patricia A. Tarpey

Jul 8, 2021

Published in the July 8, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Patricia A. “Pat” (Burke) Tarpey, of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on July 1, 2021.

Pat was a long time parishioner at St Mary’s in Melrose and spent many years volunteering at the parish.

She enjoyed summering at Craigville Beach and hosting many family and friends at her Cape Cod home. As most people know, Pat’s favorite past time was any card game including whist, scat and rummy 500.

She took great pleasure taking her grandkids money and hitting 500 before Jim. Pat also enjoyed her frequent trips with Jim to Aruba and Foxwoods to sit and spin the slots while sipping her whiskey and water.

Pat always enjoyed opening her warm home to family and friends at holidays throughout the year. Pat’s hospitality, love and laughter will be missed by all.

Pat was the beloved wife of 62 years to James J. Tarpey. Loving mother of Michael P. Tarpey and his wife Sandra of Stoneham, Elizabeth “Liz” Kent and her husband Robert of Lynnfield, James B. Tarpey and his wife Cheryl of Tewksbury, Mark W. Tarpey and his wife Kerri of Wakefield and Stephen E. Tarpey and his wife Sheryl of Melrose. Sister of the late Karolyn Hagearty. Cherished grandmother of Bill, Brigid, Kyla, Jimmy, Devin, Chris, Kevin, Suzanne, Derek, Stephanie, Adam, Caroline, Ryan, Dan, Katie & Matthew and proud great grandmother of Emma, Reid and Joey. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Tuesday July 6, 2021 followed by the interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @ www.stjude.org.