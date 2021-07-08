Eleanor M. Hubbard, 104

Jul 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 8, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Eleanor M. Hubbard, age 104, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died on Friday, July 2nd at the Sutton Hill Center in North Andover.

She was born in Wakefield on April 12, 1917 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Barry) Riley.

Eleanor was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1935. She was a retired office manager for Instrument Dynamic. Eleanor was a member of the Wakefield Business and Professional Women’s club, the St. Florence Sodality, and the St. Joseph Mother’s Club. She enjoyed traveling and reading. She was an avid Boston sports fan and Notre Dame football fan.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Hubbard. She was the loving mother of Joseph Hubbard Jr. of Plymouth, N.H., Mary Marshall and her husband Fred of Wakefield, and the late Patricia A. Keefe. She was the cherished grandmother of Jennifer Keefe, James Keefe, Jason Duncan, John Hubbard, Jessica Cummings, and the late Joseph Hubbard and Justin Marshall. She was the sister of the late John M. Riley, Catherine Stevens, and Roberta Schille. She is also survived by her 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday July 12 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday prior to the Mass from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Donations may be made to The Justin L. Marshall Scholarship Fund, c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield Inc., PO 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.