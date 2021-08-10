WAKEFIELD — Patricia B. Mooney, age 90, of Wakefield, died on Sunday, August 8 at Care One Wilmington.

She was born in Melrose on January 24, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Christopher and Vera (Wilson) Barrett.

Pat was a longtime broker for Christopher J. Barrett Realtors of Wakefield. She also served many roles in countless Wakefield organizations including Secretary of the Mystic Valley Girl Scouts, President of the Wakefield Scholarship Foundation, Treasurer of the Americal Civic Center, President of The Hartshorne House, Treasurer of the Wakefield High School Music Boosters, mentor with the Wakefield Public Schools, Chair of the Class of 1948 Reunion Committee, and a Board of Trustees Member of Scholarship America.

She was also an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church, having been a CCD teacher, manager of the conquistadors, Eucharistic Minister, lector, Secretary of Parish Council and President of the Mother’s Association.

Pat was the recipient of many awards throughout her life, including Dedication to Youth – Boys and Girls Club; Woman of Achievement – Professional Women’s Club; Contribution to Wakefield Education – WHS Hall of Fame; Honor Roll Trustee – Scholarship America; Woman of Achievement – Massachusetts Senate; Outstanding Service to Community – Massachusetts House of Representatives; Volunteer of the Year – NE Dollars for Scholars; Commitment to Youth – YMCA; Commitment to Youth – Wakefield Chamber of Commerce, and The Patricia B. Mooney Volunteer Award from the Wakefield Scholarship Foundation.

She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Mooney. She was the loving mother of Peter Mooney and his wife Karen, Pamela Hunt, Paul Mooney and his wife Patti, and Philip Mooney and his wife Sandra. Patricia was the grandmother of Brian Hunt, David Hunt, Ryan Mooney, Colin Mooney, Brendan Mooney, Irene Manolopoulos, Christine Mooney, Andrew Mooney, Philip Mooney, Mark Mooney, and Katelyn Mooney, and she was the great grandmother of Cody and Mackenzie Hunt. Pat was the sister of the late Christopher J. Barrett and Jean Van Neste. She was the sister-in-law of Victor Van Neste, and Marilyn Barrett, and cousin of Stephanie Hill. Pat is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, August 13 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment, Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eugene and Patricia Mooney Scholarship Fund c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc. PO Box 321, Wakefield MA.