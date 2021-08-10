MT. VERNON, ME — Roger Halvorsen of Mt. Vernon, Maine passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 surrounded by family.

Roger was born May 15, 1941 to Halfdan and Louise (Hansen) Halvorsen of Wakefield, Mass.

Roger was enrolled in a dance school as a very young boy. It was a form of physical therapy after he survived a horrible accident. There, however, he met who would become the love of his life, Judy. He declared his intention of marrying her not soon after they first met, to Judy’s consternation and irritation. Ah, but Roger’s rapier wit and unparalleled charm had Judy falling in love with him in no time! They became dance partners in school and soon became married partners in the “Dance of Life”.

As a young married couple, Roger worked many jobs providing for his wife and five daughters, all the while making time to spend with his family and creating beautiful and extremely funny memories for us to hold onto now that he’s gone.

He started out working for his father’s construction company, and went on to build a successful insurance business of his own. He was able to retire early; and being a lifelong lover of Maine, he and Judy built their own “Valhalla” on a lake in that beautiful state.

This sanctuary became a place of wonderful experiences for his children, grand children and great children. Laughter was always present whenever Roger was. It didn’t matter what was going on, he brought levity with a touch of craziness to every situation.

When he wasn’t busy making people there laugh, he traveled extensively with Judy and brought his wonderful personality to other parts of the world. They loved whisking away to different parts of the country exploring and enjoying new experiences.

Roger is predeceased by his wife Judy; and his brother Robert. Roger is survived by his brother Richard of New Hampshire; his daughters Kristina Halvorsen of Winthrop, ME; Sheril Halvorsen of Blue Hill, ME; Pamela Halvorsen of Winthrop, ME; Maria Halvorsen of Augusta, ME; and Aletia and her husband Mark Thompson of Yorktown, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Roger and Judy continue their Epic Dance into eternity.

Because Roger was an avid supporter of local farmers in Maine, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: The Gannet Woods & Wyman Memorial Forest. You may donate either on their website: www.tklt.org or via mail:

Checks made out to Kennebec Land Trust, PO Box 261, Winthrop, ME 04364

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, ME where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com