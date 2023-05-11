Enjoyed horse riding, singing and vacationing

MELROSE — Patricia M. Connors, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4. She was 84.

Born on December 23, 1938 in Melrose, Patricia was one of six children of the late Matthew G. and Dorothy (Chetwynd) Connors. Pat grew up in Melrose, graduating from Melrose High School in 1956.

For many years, Patricia worked in the Insurance industry. She studied for and became a licensed Broker and worked at United Brands Inc. for many years.

Pat was a longtime Melrose resident. As a young girl, she was very fond of horses and enjoyed riding. Pat was also active in her Church and participated in the Church choir for many years. Patricia loved to sing and joined a community singing group. Her trio performed at many holiday events. Pat enjoyed going to the beach with family and friends and vacationed the many picturesque seashores from Maine to Cape Cod.

Patricia always enjoyed get-togethers and holiday parties with her beloved family. She was a dedicated sister who took care of her siblings over the years. Pat was a big Patriots fan as well and admired Tom Brady. On game day, she wore her Brady jersey and cheered the team on to victory.

Patricia was the loving sister of Diane D. Walker and her late husband Bruce of Saugus; Beatrice M. Simmons and her husband Robert of Saugus; Kathleen M. McAteer and her husband Francis of Methuen; and the late Dorothy Ambrose & Maureen Connors. She is also the cherished aunt to her many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and god son.

Relatives and Friends will gather to honor Patricia’s life on Friday, May 12, at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose for her Funeral Service at 10 a.m.

To leave a message of love and support for the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.