Retired music educator was dedicated to family

LYNNFIELD — Paul G. Davis, 81, of Lynnfield, passed away on Jan. 7, 2024.

The son of Albert and Ellen (Gordon) Davis of Medford, Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Barbara (Bobbie Limberg) Davis; and his children Deborah Bloom and Jeff Davis. Paul was a devoted grandfather to Una and Tyler Davis, and father-in-law to Maggie (Vandegrift) Davis. He was a dearly loved brother of Dr. Stephen Davis and Carole Davis of Boxford; and brother-in-law to Professors Nelson and Stephanie Orringer, formerly of Storrs, Conn. Paul was a loving uncle to five nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed by his many cousins.

Paul’s life and career were a blend of his passions, which included his family and friends, music, education and the stewardship of young people who looked to him for guidance and compassion. He served as a music educator in the Winchester Public Schools for 35 years, teaching grades K-8 and was the choral director for many school musicals. He also served as treasurer and negotiator for the WEA and was the recipient of a Distinguished Service Award in 2001 from the Massachusetts Teachers Association. In 1999, he was honored with a Silver Certificate from the Massachusetts Music Educators Association for 25 years of professional contributions. Paul was educated at Boston University, where he earned a BA in Music from the BU School of Fine Arts and a Masters of Education from the BU School of Education.

Paul served in multiple leadership roles at Camp Avoda in Middleboro, from 1966 to 2015, most notably as camp director. He is cited as one of the longest serving camp directors in the U.S. for his 50-year tenure at Avoda. After retiring, he served as a member of the Avoda board of directors. Paul’s passion for Avoda cannot be overstated; the esteem and love for PGD from multiple generations of campers, staff members, parents and colleagues is beyond measure.

Paul also volunteered for the American Camp Association New England, for which he was honored with a special Member Citation in 2015. He also served as the choir director and organist at Temple Shalom in Medford for 16 years, where he was treasurer in the 1980s.

Paul was a gentle man with a sweet and calm temperament, graceful under pressure and devoted to his friends and family. He met challenges and opportunities with a quiet and steady approach, and he will be remembered for his personable, responsible, stable and loving nature by all who knew him.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at Temple Shalom in Medford, MA, 475 Winthrop St.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paul G. Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition assistance to campers at Camp Avoda (https://campavoda.org/giving/, Camp Avoda, 43 Standish Rd. Needham, MA 02492). People can visit www.goldmanfc.com to view an online guestbook. and arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel in Malden handled the arrangements.