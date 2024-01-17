World War II veteran received many honors

NORTH READING — Walter J. Fitzmaurice, 100, a former longtime resident of North Reading, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2024.

He was the loving husband of Lorraine Mae (Martelle) Fitzmaurice for nearly 75 years. Born on Nov. 2, 1923 in Rumford, Maine, Walter was the son of Joseph and Alma (Poulin) Fitzmaurice. He graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, and was drafted into service for the U.S. Army Air Force during the height of World War II. As a technical sergeant stationed at RAF Shipdham in Norfolk, England, Walter proudly served his country as a radio operator and machine gunner on Consolidated B-24 Liberators for the Eighth Air Force, 44th Bomb Group, 68th Squadron. From 1943 until the ending of the war in 1945, he became a veteran of 30 combat missions over enemy occupied territory in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Campaign. All missions were flown with the renowned Gen. Leo Johnson’s Flying Eight Balls.

Walter became a highly decorated veteran, receiving the Air Medal six times and the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater ribbon with four Battle Stars. He also received a Presidential Citation for flying with the 68th from Libya, targeting the heavily defended oil fields at Plesti, Romania. The success of this mission shut down the flow and supply of oil to the Nazi war machine from the Balkans, a true turning point in the war. Most recently, in 2009, The Republic of France presented Walter with their highest honor, The Legion of Honor Medal, at a ceremony in Boston Harbor for his participation and bravery during a single plane mission under the cover of darkness into occupied France to deliver much needed supplies to the French Resistance.

After his service, Walter attended St. Michael’s College and received a B.S. in Biological Studies. He met the love of his life, Lorraine, and they married in 1949. After working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Defense for over a decade, Walter spent most of his career as a food scientist for Natick Labs. Among other notable research and development projects for the U.S. Army, he directed Natick Lab’s team whose efforts provided food for NASA’s first crewed lunar landing on the moon in 1969.

Walter was a true Christian in every way and lived for the love, honor and glory of God. He was a daily communicant of St. Theresa’s Church, and it was through this parish where he found a loving community of lifelong friends. He enjoyed countless conversations and stories with these friends during coffee hour after every Mass he attended. He also volunteered for over three decades teaching Christian Doctrine and was a founding team member of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

Together with his wife, he helped to raise eight children in North Reading, where they resided together for over 72 years. He was a loving father and proud of his children. This love and pride extended to his 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He had a deep spirit of generosity and respect for others, always supporting those in need with empathy and through numerous charitable organizations. After moving to Rhode Island in 2020, Walter continued to make friends in his new community with fellow residents and caregivers and took pride in remembering all of their names. Walter’s family is eternally grateful to the people at Atria Bay Spring Village, Grand Islander Nursing Center and Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice of Portsmouth, who shared their time, kindness and heart with him. He continually said, “I am truly blessed” having them at his side.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine; children Patricia Fitzmaurice; Donna Smith (Robert); Gerard Fitzmaurice; Sharon Sullivan; Marie Darling; Brenda Migliaccio (Robert); his daughter-in-law Judy (Jones) Fitzmaurice and son-in-law Frank Campilio, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters Shirley (Fitzmaurice) Frothingham and Ruth (Fitzmaurice) Jobin; his brother Donald Fitzmaurice; his daughter Catherine Campilio; and his son Michael Fitzmaurice.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, with a reception at the Parish Hall to follow. All are welcome to attend.