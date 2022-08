ASPIRING CHEFS, from left, Aayush Mokhashi, Ayla Caldwell, Winnie Gardner, Lucy Labbe, Mikayla Pagliuca, Carmelina Cole, Sophie Dong, Leyla Esayan and Kira Berman learned how to make smoothies during Lynnfield Community Schools’ Kids’ Test Kitchen camp on July 21. (Dan Tomasello Photo)