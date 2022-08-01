WAKEFIELD — Dawnmarie Ripley, 51, of Wakefield, formerly of Lynnfield, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Dawn was born in Lynn on June 24, 1971. She was raised and attended school in Lynnfield and graduated from Lynnfield High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Salem State and her master’s degree from Suffolk University.

Dawn was a clinical therapist for many years. She was an author who was inspired to publish her own book to inspire others. Dawn was always trying to help others overcome the obstacles in their own lives.

She was a member of Amp Surf and was a founding member of A Healthy Lynnfield. She had been a resident of Wakefield for the past two years.

Dawn is survived by her loving mother Joanne (Sylvester) Coppola; and was predeceased by her father George H. Ripley. Dawn’s brother Richard Ripley and his wife, Danika; her nephew Spencer Ripley, and her stepfather Charles Coppola also survive her.

Dawn’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield.

Memorial donations may be made in memory to National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Street, Suite 207, Natick, MA 01760 or by visiting http://[email protected]

To sign an online condolence, visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.