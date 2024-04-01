Exceptional baker enjoyed needlepoint, jigsaw puzzles and cruises

FLORIDA — Phyllis Hazel Newhall, aged 88, peacefully passed away on March 27 at the Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. She was born in Everett on September 27, 1935, to the late Percy and Gladys (Noseworthy) Howell.

Mrs. Newhall resided in Lynnfield for many years before making her home at the Thompson Country Club in North Reading, yet always maintaining a strong connection with the Lynnfield community. She also enjoyed spending her winters as a part-time resident of Naples, FL. A former member of the Centre Congregational Church of Lynnfield, she found joy in needlepoint, solving jigsaw puzzles, playing tennis, bowling and embarking on cruises. Devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in later years, Mrs. Newhall was known for her exceptional baking skills; her pastries were unparalleled.

She was the cherished wife of the late Norman A. Newhall, with whom she shared 58 wonderful years of marriage and is survived by her children Karen Mathews and her husband Doug of Middleton; Linda Newhall of Lynnfield; and Robert Newhall and his wife Miyuki Hill Newhall of Cupertino, CA. Additionally, she leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, April 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Willow Cemetery, Summer St., Lynnfield at 11:30 a.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.