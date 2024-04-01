SAUGUS — The Wakefield High gymnastics team recently celebrated their 2024 season at their annual banquet.

The Warriors thanked their seniors, distributed team awards and announced their captains for next season at the banquet.

Head coach Meg Delory and assistant Elise Rich handed out awards to senior captain Mia Rich (Most Valuable Gymnast and Mark A. Delory Award), senior captain Cheyenne Toppi (Outstanding Achievement Award), senior Nicole Dowd (Rookie of the Year), sophomore Cara Carangelo (Coaches Award), sophomore Liv Wall (Most Improved), senior Ali Strongosky and senior Lucy Cremin (Warrior Spirit).

The captains for next season will be Michaela Lyons, Giuliana O’Neill and Sophia Tulipani.

The Warriors went 5-5 in the regular season, going 4-1 in their final five meets. Wakefield also had multiple strong performances at the Middlesex League Championship Meet highlighted by the all-around performances of Rich and Toppi. Toppi reached her season goal of 9.0 on vault. Rich qualified for State Individual Championship on the beam and was named the Middlesex League’s Senior of the Year.

The seniors honored at the banquet and thanked for their years of dedication were: Rich, Toppi, Dowd, Strongosky, Cremin, captain Morgan Veit and Remi Mayo.