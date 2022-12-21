THE LHS boys’ hockey team lines up before their 3-1 victory over Triton in the home-opener at McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody on Saturday. (LHS Hockey Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — The Lynnfield High boys’ hockey team improved to 2-0 overall and in the Cape Ann League last Saturday afternoon as they beat visiting Triton, 3-1, in the home opener at the McVann- O’Keefe Rink in Peabody.

“It was a good effort considering we were down four players due to illness or injury,” said Pioneers head coach Jon Gardner. “Triton always seems to play us tough and this was no exception.”

Drew Damiani scored the first goal of the afternoon only 39 seconds into the game and that tally was unassisted. The Vikings (1-1) tied it on the power play 4:10 in as Jack Sullivan scored.

Will Norton then scored a power-play goal later with 8:20 remaining the first to send the locals to the first intermission leading 2-1. The goal came on a wrist shot from the left side and was assisted by Damiani and Joe Raffa.

The score stayed that way until there were six seconds left in the game as Norton scored on the empty net.

“We had a power play so they couldn’t pull their goalie until with 45-seconds left when there was a face-off in our zone and the power play was over,” explained Gardner.

Lynnfield outshot the Vikings 31-21, as goalie Dan McSweeney made 20 saves to go to 2-0.

On Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m., the Pioneers host Winthrop. They will then participate in the Castle Island Christmas Tournament next Monday and Tuesday at the Murphy Memorial Rink in South Boston.

The Pioneers will take on Boston Latin in the first game at 4 p.m. They will then either play Latin Academy or Medford in the title or consolation game on Dec. 27 (starting time to be determined).