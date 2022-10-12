THE LHS boys’ soccer team honored their six seniors before their 5-0 win over Swampscott on Oct. 8. Pictured with their families are seniors Brian Ballaro, Henry Caulfield, Drew Damiani, Alex Gentile, Owen Klee and Andrew von Jako. (LHS Athletics Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Columbus Day afternoon, the Lynnfield High boys’ soccer team hosted Ipswich. The game ended in a scoreless tie, the Pioneers’ second scoreless tie this fall. The first one was home against Waltham on Sept. 17.

With that result, the Pioneers record went to 8-2-3 overall and 6-2-2 in the Cape Ann League. They are in second place in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division behind undefeated Newburyport.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” admitted Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “We played better in the second half but were unable to put it in.”

The Tigers record went to 6-5-2 overall and 3-5-2 in the CAL.

Lynnfield sophomore goalie, Kellen Cardinal, made one save in net to go to 8-2-3 as he posted his ninth shutout of the year.

It was a successful Senior Day for the team on Oct. 8 as they blanked non-league Swampscott, 5-0, to complete the season sweep over the Big Blue.

Alex Gentile was the star of this game as the senior recorded his first-career hat trick.

“He has been playing as good as anybody in this league,” stated Munroe. “He has 11 total goals this year, which is second on the team only to Dillon (Reilly).”

Gentile scored twice in the first half while Reilly had the third goals as the locals led, 3-0, at the half.

Gentile got the fourth goal for the hat trick and fellow senior co-captain, Drew Damiani, had the final tally.

Another senior co-captain, Henry Caulfield, assisted on two of Gentile’s goals and on Damiani’s goal.

“Henry has done a great job all year with his set-ups,” said Munroe, as Caulfield has a team-high eight assists.

Cardinal made three saves in this game.

Before the game, the six Lynnfield seniors were honored.

On Oct. 4, the Pioneers won at Amesbury by a final of 4-0 as they scored twice in each half.

“They play on a small grass field that is not in the best condition,” pointed out Munroe.

Gentile scored the first goal assisted by junior Dylan Damiani (Drew’s younger brother). Late in the first half, Reilly made it 2-0 with Dylan Damiani also assisting.

Gentile made it, 3-0, 15 minutes into the second half assisted by sophomore Joel Anthony. Reilly had the final goal and that was unassisted with just over ten minutes remaining.

Cardinal had three saves against the Indians.

On Oct. 4, the Pioneers were nipped, 2-1, by Newburyport as the Clippers were able to sweep the season series.

“They are the top dog in our league,” said Munroe. “After the first 10 minutes of the game, I thought we played pretty well.”

Ben Cotter scored less than two minutes into the game off a corner kick to give the guests a 1-0 lead. James Forrest-Hay then made it 2-0 at the 20-minute mark of the second half.

Five minutes later, Gentile scored with Dylan Damiani assisting.

However, the Pioneers could not get the game-tying tally.

Cardinal made nine saves in net as the Clippers had the territorial advantage.

Lynnfield will host Triton on Oct. 13 and non-league Masconomet the next day. Both games will start at 4 p.m. On Oct. 17, the Pioneers go to North Reading with that game starting at 4:45 p.m.