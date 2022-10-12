Member of St. Florence Church who enjoyed playing Bingo

WAKEFIELD — Patricia L. Rainville, age 85, of Wakefield died Monday, October 10 at the Lawrence General Hospital.

Born in Medford on April 19, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Alphie and Mable (Newell) Saulnier.

Patricia was raised in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School. She was a longtime Wakefield resident and was a member of St. Florence Church. Patricia had most recently been living in a senior living facility in Methuen, where she became very social and enjoyed participating in all of the activities offered, most especially Bingo.

She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Rainville. She was the loving mother of Nancy Rainville and her longtime companion Brian St. John of Jefferson, N.H. and Robert Rainville and his wife Julie of Guilford, N.H. She was the dear sister of Nancy Buonopane, Karen Saulnier, and the late Elizabeth Parsons. She was the adoring grandmother of Nicholas and his wife Samantha, Emma, Matthew, and Abigail. She was the great grandmother of Easton and Grayson.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Friday, October 14 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In honoring Patricia’s wishes, the family requests no flowers. Charitable contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.