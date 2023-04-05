CASEY FLYNN has played well in her first two starts for the Lynnfield girls’ lacrosse team. The junior had five saves in a 9-5 win over Wilmington in the season opener and seven saves in a 12-1 win over Gloucester on Monday. (Aimee Radulski Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High girls’ lacrosse team has come of the gates strong winning their first two games of the 2023 campaign.

On Monday afternoon, the Pioneers hammered guest Gloucester by a final of 12-1 on a sunny, cool day.

Eight of the Pioneer goals came in the first half as they were up, 8-0, at halftime.

“I was very pleased with the way the girls played,” said Lynnfield head coach Christina Serra. “Everybody got to play.”

Taylor Valiton led the way as the sophomore midfielder had five goals. Last year, she led the team in goals with 39. Senior co-captain, Chloe Considine, had four points with three goals and one assist while fellow 12th-grader, Avery Bird, had a pair of goals.

Hannah Gromko and senior co-captain, Charlotte Radulski, each found the back of the Fishermen net once.

The team’s new goalie, Casey Flynn, went to 2-0 as the junior turned back seven shots.

“She has never played goalie before this year,” pointed out Serra.

In the season opener on March 30, the Pioneers beat guest Wilmington, 9-5, in another non-league game. The Pioneers had a strong showing out in the opening 25 minutes as they raced out to a 7-2 lead at halftime.

“They didn’t seem nervous,” said Serra, about the opening day contest. “They came out aggressive but we did get a little tired in the second half.”

Valiton had six points in this game with five goals and one assist. Radulski scored twice while Gromko and Considine each scored once.

Junior attacker, Maddie Mastrangelo, led the team in assists with two.

Flynn made five saves against the Wildcats in her career debut.

Lynnfield will play its first road game of the season on April 5 as they go to rival North Reading for their Cape Ann League opener. That game will start at 4:15 p.m.

On April 10, the Pioneers go to Byfield to take on host Triton and that contest will start at 4 p.m.