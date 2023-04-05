CRAIG STONE (center) celebrates his over 50-year career working for Lynnfield Public Schools with, from left, his son Michael, wife Patty, daughter Jenna and future son-in-law Steven Green at a gala held at Spinelli’s on March 31. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Legendary educator and coach Craig Stone was lauded for his 51 years working for Lynnfield Public Schools during a gala held at Spinelli’s Function Facility on March 31.

The Serving Lynnfield Committee held the Craig Stone Gala in order to honor his storied teaching and coaching career. The gala also helped raise funds to replace Lynnfield High School’s dilapidated tennis courts, which have not been refinished in 32 years. The fundraiser’s proceeds will be used to help finance the construction of the new courts along with $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and a $50,000 earmark that was included in an economic development bill late last year.

Select Board Chairman Phil Crawford served as the master of ceremonies for the Craig Stone Gala. He thanked the 240 attendees for coming to the gala as well as Event Committee members Christina Hayman, Ellen Crawford, Sarah Kelley and Lindsay Weiss for organizing the fundraiser. The gala’s attendees gave the four women and the entire Serving Lynnfield Committee a round of applause.

“Thank you all for your wonderful work,” said Crawford.

Crawford thanked the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams for going to different town businesses to get donations for the silent auction.

“The tennis teams did a wonderful job,” said Crawford. “Let’s thank everybody who donated to tonight’s auctions.”

In addition to raising funds for the new LHS tennis courts, Crawford said the gala served another purpose.

“We are here to honor the most successful coach in the history of the town of Lynnfield: Craig Stone,” said Crawford. “Every once in awhile, all of the stars align and special things happen. That is what happened in 1972 when Craig Stone became a physical education teacher in the Lynnfield school system, and never looked back.”

Crawford recalled that Stone began coaching the wrestling team in 1974.

“Coach Stone has won four Cape Ann League championships, three North Division champions and eight of his wrestlers have been crowned state champions,” said Crawford. “He has been named Cape Ann League coach of the year eight times. He has been inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Massachusetts Chapter and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame.”

Crawford said Stone began coaching the girls’ tennis team in 1981.

“The girls’ tennis team has made the state tournament 39 years in a row,” said Crawford. “They have won 18 Cape Ann League championships, 14 North Sectional titles and five state championships. Coach Stone has been named as the Cape Ann League’s coach of the year 13 times, and was named as the Boston Globe’s coach of the year four times. He was named as the MIAA’s coach of the year in 2018.”

Crawford recalled that Stone earned his 1,200th career win after leading the Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team to a 24-18 victory over Malden Catholic in February.

“Needless to say, he is the most successful coach we have ever had,” said Crawford.

Crawford thanked House Minority Leader Brad Jones (R-North Reading) and State Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) for securing a $50,000 earmark for the LHS tennis courts project in last year’s economic development bill.

“That will help the town rebuild the tennis courts at the high school,” said Crawford.

Jones presented Stone with a citation from the House of Representatives and State Senate that recognized Stone’s 50 years working for Lynnfield Public Schools. While Jones said it was an honor to present Stone with the citation, he acknowledged it was surreal being a “North Reading kid honoring a Lynnfield coach.”

“But it’s okay because he lives in North Reading,” Jones joked. “Coach Stone loves working with young people and making a positive impact in their lives.”

Jones noted that a number of former girls’ tennis players and wrestlers attended the gala to honor Stone.

“That’s a testament to the impact he has had,” said Jones. “The House and Senate never agree on anything, but this is a rare occasion where the House and Senate agree how great coach Stone has been. He has done a wonderful job impacting students’ lives.”

The gala’s attendees gave Stone a standing ovation when Jones presented him with the citation. Jones also presented Crawford with a $50,000 check for the new LHS tennis courts.

Retired Superintendent Jane Tremblay said it was an honor to call Stone a “very good friend.” She said the gala was a “special night” for Stone as well as his wife Patty, son Michael, daughter Jenna, daughter-in-law Liz, his future son-in-law Steven Green and his grandchildren.

“There is so much love and respect here, and I know none of you take it for granted,” said Tremblay.

While Tremblay said Stone’s teaching and coaching accomplishments are “remarkable,” she said the relationships he has made with students and colleagues have made a lasting impact on their lives.

“Craig has made lifelong relationships through his role as a coach and as a teacher,” said Tremblay. “He is living proof that relationships matter. Coaching is really nothing without relationships, and Craig would tell you that teaching is nothing without relationships. Relationships that make positive and significant impacts on another human being is what tonight is all about.”

Tremblay asked the gala’s attendees how many of them were either taught or coached by Stone. A large number of attendees raised their hands. A large number of attendees also raised their hands when Tremblay asked if their children were coached or taught by Stone.

“That is the tip of the iceberg,” said Tremblay. “There are thousands of people who have been touched by you. Over the past 50 years, you have made a difference because of your caring, kind and generous spirit. You have touched others and you have changed their lives.”

Tremblay concluded her remarks by giving a toast to Stone.

“You came to Lynnfield over 50 years ago, and have left an indelible mark,” said Tremblay. “Cheers to you my friend.”

School Committee/Serving Lynnfield Committee member Jamie Hayman thanked the community, the Lynnfield Athletic Association, town officials and school officials for coming together to support the LHS tennis courts project. He presented gift cards to his wife Christina as well as Ellen Crawford, Sarah Kelley and Lindsay Weiss for organizing the fundraiser.

“I am pleased to announce, on behalf of the School Committee, that we will be placing a plaque on one of the new courts in honor of coach Stone’s five decades of service,” said Hayman.

Hayman also presented Stone with a set of bourbon glasses as a gift.

Stone was blown away by the turnout at the gala and the speakers’ kind words.

“This evening is totally overwhelming,” said Stone. “I was pretty much in the dark about what was going on for a long time. Then I started reading about it and heard people talking about it. I had people coming up to me to tell me they couldn’t get a ticket. I have spoken at 88 banquets, and this is the most nervous I have been in a long time.”

Stone attributed his success as an educator and coach to his family.

“Without their support throughout the years, I probably wouldn’t have been able to sustain the pace, time and commitment that I have been able to,” said Stone. “Thank you so much.”

Stone thanked all of the athletes he coached and students he taught over the years. He also thanked his colleagues, school officials and parents for the support they have provided him.

“The Lynnfield community has made my 50-plus years here so memorable,” said Stone.

Stone recalled that his career in Lynnfield began in 1972 just before he received his master’s degree from the University of Oregon. He said his former Springfield College student teaching advisor Archie Allen received a phone call from Lynnfield Superintendent Dr. Bernard Huntley to see if he knew any aspiring physical education teachers looking for a job.

“I didn’t have a job at that point,” said Stone. “I came home on a Saturday, had an interview on a Tuesday and was hired on a Thursday.”

Stone said he did not realize Lynnfield was home to a number of professional athletes such as retired Boston Bruins stars Ken Hodge and Phil Esposito when he started teaching physical education to their children at the old Center School and Summer Street.

“I felt like Dorothy in the ‘Wizard of Oz,’” said Stone. “I knew I wasn’t in Kansas anymore.”

After being turned down for the boys’ tennis coach position, Stone applied to become head coach of the wrestling team. He recalled that 20 students signed a petition that requested Lynnfield High form a wrestling team.

“I was the only applicant,” said Stone. “Our first year was a club team, who I refer to as the grandfathers of the wrestling program. They are all now grandfathers.”

After coaching the wrestling team for five years, Stone got the girls’ tennis coach job in 1981.

“We were 6-8 our first year and 8-8 our second year,” said Stone. “And as everyone knows, we have been very successful for the last 39 years.”

Stone said working with students is incredibly rewarding.

“The destination has never really been the goal,” said Stone. “It has always been about the journey. The relationships you make as a teacher and as a coach is what I consider to be achieving success. That has always been most important. I am thankful for having the opportunity to play a part in your lives, but leave here this evening knowing that you have played a bigger part in mine.”

After Stone concluded his remarks, he was given another standing ovation.

During the live auction portion of the gala, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse owner/chef Steve DiFillippo recalled that Stone beat him in a tennis match at a camp that was held in New Hampshire when he was 14-years-old. The former Lynnfield resident said the experience taught him the importance of humility.

“This man changed my life,” said DiFillippo. “I became a better person because of him.”