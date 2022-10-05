ELLA GIZMUNT continues to lead the Lynnfield volleyball team in 2022. The senior captain had 18 kills in a win over Reading and 15 in a win over Georgetown. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In a non-league match last Friday evening, the Lynnfield High volleyball team swept visiting Reading by a final of 3-0. The Pioneers beat the Rockets in the three sets, 25-12, 25-20 and 25-15.

With that victory, Lynnfield improved to 7-2 overall.

Ella Gizmunt had 18 kills on 28 attempts, with five service aces. Celia Carbone had 23 assists on 51 attempts with 10 digs. Grace Davie had five kills on 10 attempts with five aces.

“The problem with stats is that they typically only show offense and rarely highlight the defense and effort put together by the whole team,” explained Pioneers head coach Brent Ashley. “This was, by far, the best this team has played all year. They are starting to connect all the pieces and really beginning to do some amazing things together.”

It was the second win in a row for the team as they won at Georgetown, 3-0, on Sep. 28. In this match, the Pioneers won, 25-11, 25-15 and 25-20.

That win improved the Pioneers record to 4-2 in the Cape Ann League as they are in second place behind Ipswich in the CAL Baker Division.

Gizmunt had 15 kills while Sophia Calle had 11 aces and 10 digs. Off the bench, Lilyana DeLeo had 16 assists and eight digs.

“Georgetown is a young team and they will continue to get better and better,” said Ashley.

After nine matches, Gizmunt leads the team with 5.3 kills per set, a hitting percentage of .412 and service aces in a set at 1.8 as she has 51 overall.

Davie, a senior middle hitter, leads the team in total blocks with 11 while senior outside hitter, Giuliana Guarracino leads the team in digs per set averaging 3.6.

Lynnfield will have back-to-back matches on Oct. 6 and 7. On the 6th, they go to Hamilton-Wenham at 5:15 p.m. They then will visit Masconomet for a non-league match the next day.

That match will start at 5:30 p.m.

On Oct. 11, the Pioneers host North Reading for the team’s Dig Pink Night for cancer awareness. Lynnfield is looking for the season sweep over the Hornets as they won, 3-0, in the first meeting on Sept. 14 at North Reading.