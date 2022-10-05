By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

ROWLEY — In their third match in three days last Thursday, the Lynnfield High golf team lost to host Newburyport, 136-133, at Rowley Country Club. The defeat snapped a three-match winning streak as they fell to 7-5 overall and in the Cape Ann League.

“It was a very tight match,” pointed out Pioneers head coach Mike Moresco. “Rowley is a tough course.”

Deven Henehan led the team in the modified Stableford scoring system (six points for a birdie, four for a par, two for a bogey and one for a double bogey) with 31 points. Gavin Leuci was second with 24.

The day before, the Pioneers rolled over guest North Reading, 154-136, at Sagamore Spring.

“We had seven of our eight players score at least 22 points,” pointed out Moresco.

Leuci had 32 points while Henehan added 30.

That win clinched a Division 3 state sectional bid for the 15th straight year.

On Sept. 27, also at home, the Pioneers beat Ipswich 148-103. Niko Kozakis led the team in scoring with 32 points while Henehan added 29.

“It shows a great team effort when you can break 140 points,” said Moresco as the top six scores count of the total eight players competing.

On Oct. 5, the Pioneers go to Haverhill Country Club to take on host Pentucket at 3:30 p.m. The next day, Leuci and Henehan will be the team representatives at the Cape Ann League Open at Far Corner in Boxford.