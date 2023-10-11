THE LHS defense celebrated another dominant performance in their 42-0 win over Ipswich on Friday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Pictured is Zahir Mitchell (8), Cole Hawes (42) and Joey Cuciniello (5). Mitchell and Hawes also scored touchdowns on offense for the Pioneers in this one. (Courtesy Photo)

By JAMES CRANNEY

LYNNFIELD – In his six years at the helm, Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta has never started a season 5-0. During that tenure, his teams had also never won a game by more than 40 points. Both of those would change last Friday night at Pioneer Stadium when 4-0 Lynnfield took 0-4 Ipswich’s lunch money in a 42-0 no-doubter.

The Pioneers’ success this season has been driven by their efficiency in all three phases of the game. What’s benefited Lynnfield the most has been the early success on offense. In the Pioneers’ first four games, they scored on their very first possession of the game. For the fifth straight week, Lynnfield once again would light up the scoreboard early.

Following a short Tigers punt, the Pioneer offense took over at midfield for their first drive. Junior quarterback Tyler Adamo (3-4, 52 yards, 1 touchdown) got the series started with an 8-yard pass to junior Jesse Dorman (1 catch, 8 yards) and a 15-yard throw to senior captain Joey Cucciniello (1 catch, 15 yards). On 2nd and 10 from the Ipswich 27-yard line, Adamo handed it off to junior running back Jared Bernabei (3 rushes, 76 yards, 2 touchdowns). Bernabei followed his blockers up the left sideline before barreling his way into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.

Lynnfield would not look back.

Ipswich got the ball back at their own 22-yard line, but only went backwards. After the recent passing of NFL legend Dick Butkus, senior captain Anthony Morales channeled the hall of fame linebacker on 1st down as he tossed the Tigers quarterback to the turf. Three plays later, Ipswich trotted out the punt team. It looked like the Pioneers would have great field position again, but the offense didn’t take a snap.

Senior punt returner Kyle Schmitz picked up the Ipswich punt after one bounce, made one man miss, then darted towards the left pylon – 44-yards later, Schmitz was celebrating with his teammates in the back of the end zone as Lynnfield extended their lead 14-0.

A short Tigers punt following another three-and-out gave the Pioneers the ball at the Ipswich 40-yard line. In what would be Lynnfield’s last attempted pass of the night, Adamo dropped back and launched a bomb to sophomore receiver Zahir Mitchell (1 catch, 29 yards, 1 touchdown) who hauled in the 29-yard reception making it 21-0.

“We have a great crew of athletes who all want the ball in their hands,” commented coach Lamusta on the performance of his high-powered offense. “There is a sense that everyone is ready for their number to be called.”

Losing by three touchdowns, the Tigers needed a spark. On the very first play of the 2nd quarter, any chance of an Ipswich comeback would be completely denied.

The Tigers attempted a screen pass before senior linebacker David Tracy read the quarterback like a book. Tracy stepped in front of the intended receiver then returned the interception 15-yards before waltzing across the goal line.

“That was awesome,” claimed coach Lamusta on the Tracy pick six. “We wanted to send pressure on that play. We sent Dave off the edge and he adjusted his blitz to peel with the swinging back and he made an awesome read on the quarterback and snatched the swing pass out of the air.”

After junior kicker Massimo Lograsso (6/6 PAT’s) booted his fourth extra point of the night, the Pioneers had a commanding 28-0 lead and began to empty their bench in only the 2nd quarter. The home team scored twice more with a 43-yard Bernabei rushing touchdown, and an 8-yard run from senior running back Cole Hawes (3 carries, 18 yards, 1 touchdown).

The final read 42-0 for Lynnfield moving them to 5-0 for the first time since 2017. The Pioneers will have their work cut out for them next Friday night when the team travels to Amesbury to take on the 4-0 Red Hawks.

It’s been a storybook season so far for Lynnfield and when asked what has made this Pioneer team so special, coach Lamusta credited the work his players have done both on the field and off.

Lamusta mentioned that sophomore Zahir Mitchell and senior captain Quinn Hardisty were recently at the CAL Leadership Summit representing Lynnfield. Senior captain Anthony Morales was commended for his contributions at the Addressing Hate In Sports workshop hosted by the district and Northeastern University. Juniors Spencer D’Augusta, Madux Iovinelli and Andrew Lombardi were recognized by the school’s administration for going above and beyond doing the right things in both the cafeteria and hallways.

Some things are bigger than football, which Lynnfield’s players have shown to coach Lamusta through the results they have produced on the gridiron and off.

“Our team is fast and they enjoy the hitting and physicality aspect of the game. We will always have opportunities at explosive, momentum-shifting plays with this group. They are also good kids working hard to be positive role models in the school community.”