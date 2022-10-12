THE GIRLS’ SOCCER TEAM honored senior captains Trinity Gesamondo (12) and Maggie Ozanian (24) and their families before the Pioneers defeated Amesbury 3-0 on Senior Night on Oct. 8. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ soccer team celebrated Senior Night in style by cruising past Amesbury 3-0 on Oct. 8.

Before the game began, the Pioneers (4-1-1) honored senior captains Maggie Ozanian and Trinity Gesamondo and their families for their contributions to the girls’ soccer program over the last four years. The Lynnfield Youth Soccer Club also paid tribute to late LHS girls’ soccer star Kimberly Lynn Cochrane, who passed away 20 years ago.

Sophomore Bella Carroll scored the Pioneers’ first goal 19 minutes into the first half, assisted by junior midfielder/forward Catie Kampersal.

The Pioneers took a 2-0 lead 56 seconds into the second half after sophomore Emma Rose nailed a shot from the 18-yard line.

Sophomore Clara Caulfield scored the Pioneers’ third and final goal off a corner kick 2:16 into the second half.

Junior goalie Ava Gamache had a quiet game in net, finishing with one save.

Pioneers head coach Mark Vermont said Ozanian and Gesamondo played very well against Amesbury.

“Maggie had been out with an injury, and Senior Night was her first game back,” said Vermont. “She did a really nice job. Trinity played very well in the midfield for.”

Vermont was pleased with the Pioneers’ performance against Amesbury.

“The girls played very well,” said Vermont. “We moved the ball well. We started off the second half really strong, and put a lot of pressure on Amesbury.”

Falls to Newburyport

The Pioneers began last week falling 2-0 to Newburyport on Oct. 4.

Newburyport took an early 1-0 lead five minutes into the first half.

The Clippers scored its second goal of the contest seven minutes into the second half.

Gamache had one save in net against Newburyport.

Vermont recalled that the Clippers defeated the Pioneers 1-0 last month.

“Newburyport is a good squad,” said Vermont. “We struggled getting our feet under us in the first half. Whenever you give Newburyport opportunities, they are going to capitalize on them. We played better in the second half. We moved the ball well, but we weren’t able to generate much offense.”

Upcoming games

The Pioneers traveled to Ipswich on Monday, Oct. 10, taking place after deadline. Lynnfield travels to Triton on Thursday, Oct. 13, beginning at 4 p.m. The Pioneers host archrival North Reading on Monday, Oct. 17, beginning at 6 p.m.