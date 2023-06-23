WAKEFIELD — This spring and summer Wakefield will welcome Oolie Boolie Baubles, Pure Essentials & Co. and the INspire Café as part of its Project: Pop Up initiative. These brands will occupy two mobile retail units at 500 Main St., a parcel of land across the street from the Americal Civic Center. The formal grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting on June 22.

Oolie Boolie Baubles offers affordable handmade jewelry. In addition to her current line, founder and Wakefield resident Lindsay Cerra also offers custom pieces. She will be sharing space with Pure Essentials & Co., owned by Shirley Salas. This brand offers candles, room and linen sprays and other products that use natural ingredients. The temporary pop-up space allows these businesses to experience a brick-and-mortar concept and bring their products to a new audience.

The second unit will be transformed into the INspire Café. Managed by the Boys and Girls Club of Wakefield and Stoneham (B&GC), the mission of this new venture is to provide inclusive and empowering employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities. The staff at Inspire Café will serve slush from this location.

In addition to offering entrepreneurs a new channel for their businesses, these mobile units are sustainable. Each box is made from recycled plastic bottles and manufactured in New England. Visit www.wakefield.ma.us/project-popup for more information about this initiative and the participating businesses.

The Town of Wakefield is partnering with UpNext, the Middlesex 3 Coalition and Massachusetts Innovation Network to offer this opportunity to emerging brands. The project is being funded by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development REDO grant program.