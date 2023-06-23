By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— Local attorney Brian McGrail has been designated as a “special town employee” for the purpose of representing the town before Zoning Board of Appeals with respect to the new Wakefield Memorial High School building project.

McGrail will not be paid for his services representing the town. He similarly represented the town before the ZBA at no charge when he was appointed as a special town employee in order to serve as the town’s attorney for the Galvin Middle School project as well as the Public Safety Building and the Walton School.

Town Counsel Thomas Mullen explained the reasons for this arrangement at last week’s Town Council meeting. Mullen noted that as the town’s attorney, he also represents and advises the Zoning Board of Appeals. Therefore, when the town is an applicant for zoning relief before the ZBA (as it will be with the high school project), he has a conflict and cannot represent both sides.

In such cases, the town seeks out special counsel to represent the town’s interests before before municipal boards like the ZBA.

However, a private attorney like McGrail could face problems, Mullen explained, if he took on the town as a regular client. He would then become an employee of the town, which would preclude him from representing private clients before town boards like the ZBA.

Section 17 of the Massachusetts conflict of interest law generally prohibits municipal employees from representing a private party before municipal boards or departments. However, if you are a “special municipal employee,” you may represent private parties before municipal boards.

So, by designating McGrail as a “special municipal employee,” for the high school project, he will be free to continue representing his private clients before town boards.

The Town Council appointed 15 members to the Youth Council. Some were re-appointments and others were new appointments.

High school members of the Youth Council include Ahmed Othman, Ali Zain Al-Abideen H. Atoui, Juliana Spaulding, Madeline Naper, Olivia Wall, Michaela Lyons, Vanessa Westlake, William Buswell, Thomas Berinato, Maya Palic, Sofia Panighetti and Erin Caldo.

Middle school members include Annabeth Goryl, James Brogna and Nathaniel Chines.

In other matters, the Town Council last week:

Approved a one-day liquor license for a private event at Sentinel Group, 100 Quannapowitt Parkway.

Approved a one-day liquor license for a private event at St. Joseph’s Church.