Loved Big Band music, the Red Sox and an avid golfer

LYNNFIELD — Ralph A. Carbone, age 87 of Lynnfield died Thursday, July 13 in Beverly. Mr. Carbone was born in Everett on May 30, 1936 and was the son of the late Ralph and Belinda (DiClemente) Carbone.

He was raised in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1956. While at Everett High School, he played the bass drum for the marching band and performed in the Gilbert and Sullivan musicals. At age 12, Ralph began working at American Bolt and Nut Co, his family’s business. He eventually became president of the company and worked until he became ill this past December.

Ralph had been a Lynnfield resident since 1976. He was a proud member of the Saugus Lions Club for 57 years and was a past President of the club. Mr. Carbone had also been a winter resident of Ponce Inlet, Florida and was a lover of “Big Band” music, the Red Sox, NASCAR as well as being an avid golfer.

Ralph was the beloved husband of 68 years to Priscilla A. (Rinn) Carbone. He was the loving father of Andrew J. Carbone and his wife Heide of Lynnfield and Paul A. Carbone and wife Frances of NH. He was the brother of Catherine V. McCue and her husband Robert of Wilmington. He was also the loving grandfather of Andrew Thomas Carbone and wife Brook-Lynne of Hillsborough, NH and Celia Belinda Carbone of Lynnfield.

Mr. Carbone’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, July 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.