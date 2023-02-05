THE NORTH READING 8th grade girls’ youth basketball team defended its crown as Fundamental Hoops Holiday Tournament Champions again this year during December break. The team finished the tournament 4-0 by defeating Haverhill and North Andover once and Melrose twice, including a resounding 41-15 win over Melrose in the championship game. Pictured from left: Shea Farmer, Gabby Montanye, Sophie Gallivan, Kate Denehy, Willow Reyen, Sydney Palmer, Julia Pemberton and Ariana Demetri. Missing from photo is Willow Koepke. The team is coached by Mark Farmer, Scott Demetri and Dane Koepke. (Courtesy Photo)