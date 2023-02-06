Passionate about the outdoors

CHESTER, N.H. — Judith Pierce Whipling, age 76, of Chester, N.H., and formerly of Wakefield, died Saturday, January 28 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Winchester on December 12, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (Stoddard) Whipling.

Judi was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1964. She then went on to graduate from Colby College in 1968 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree. Her career began in the sciences, working as a research assistant in microbiology at Harvard University and University of Vermont before starting her family. She later returned to school and earned a degree in Accounting at Northeastern University. Judi worked in Boston at Shreve, Crump, and Low Jewelers, then Descenza Diamonds Co. from which she ultimately retired.

Judi was passionate about outdoor pursuits, especially sailing, camping, canoeing, and skiing, and she enjoyed her love of nature and adventure with her daughters. While raising her daughters, Judi was a supportive parent, active in their activities including Girl Scouts, Music Boosters, and Rainbow for Girls. She was also an avid reader and loved to knit and weave. Judi even spun her own yarn. She was a member of First Parish Congregational Church of Wakefield. Additionally, she was a member of Junior Women’s Club and P.E.O. Sisterhood, serving as past state president for both philanthropic organizations. With her involvement in clubs, church, and crafts, Judi cultivated friendships in every corner of her life, many of which lasted decades. She was gentle and kind, adored by her family and friends.

She was the loving mother of Erica Schwarz and her husband Joseph of Melbourne, Fla., and Kimberly Krasowski and her husband Joseph of Chester, N.H. She was the cherished grandmother of Sophia Wargo, James Schwarz, Emily Krasowski, and Joseph Krasowski. She is also survived by many dear friends. As Judi always remarked, “Friends are the family you choose.”

A visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, February 9 from 3-6 p.m. A private interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, Chapter M, https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-pce.