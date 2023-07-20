MELROSE — Local residents and associates from The Residence at Melrose Station senior living community in Melrose (www.residencemelrosestation.com) are hosting a backpack and school supply drive in collaboration with Edward Jones Financial Advisors in Melrose. All donations will benefit local school children in need.

The Residence is accepting donations of new backpacks and school supplies, including notebooks, rulers, scissors, erasers, glue stick, colored pencils, markers, and highlighters now through August 31st, 2023. Donations can be dropped off inside the residence lobby, located at 158 Essex St. in Melrose.

The Residence at Melrose Station offers Independent, Assisted, and Memory Care living options to area seniors, along with an extensive array of amenities and services for residents.

For further information, visit www.residencemelrosestation.com or call 781-620-8990.