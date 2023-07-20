Summer Hours

Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. in the children’s room)

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through August 4

Whether you’re brand new or a seasoned reader, we have lots of fun in store for you this summer! Visit melrosepubliclibrary.org to find out about the reading challenges, events and other fun stuff we have planned. You’re never too old or too young for summer reading fun!



ADULT PROGRAMS

DNA & Genealogy: Wednesday, August 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. online virtual: Learn more about the cutting edge science of DNA which can help enhance or confirm your paper based family research. During the hour presentation, a mix of history, available tests, testing companies and how to use your test results, will help get you started on how to add DNA as a genealogical resource. Seema-Jayne Kenney is a professional genealogist and founder of Seema-ABLE. She has extensively researched her own roots that go back to Colonial New England, as well as into England, Germany and Sweden. Wanting to pursue this to aid others in their own genealogical research, she completed the Genealogical Research Certificate Program at Boston University’s Center for Professional Education as well as additional education through the Genealogical Institute on Federal Records and ProGen. Register online. This is the second of three virtual programs focused on an aspect of genealogy, associated with Find Your Voice: Summer Reading for Adults.

Beach Blanket Book Club (for adults): Thursday, August 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St.: Come and discuss the books that you have read so far this summer. There will be prizes, refreshments and good conversation! To accommodate those who can’t attend in person, a Zoom meeting will run simultaneously. Please register online whether you are attending in person or via Zoom, so we can anticipate the number of attendees.

Tasty Books is on hiatus for the month of July!

Tasty Books for Hungry Readers Book Club: Tuesday, August 29 from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. via Zoom: Join friends old and new for a lively virtual book discussion. The meeting will be held through the remote conferencing platform, Zoom. If you would like to join in, please register online by the day before the meeting so the library can send you the invitation link. Stop by the desk starting Monday, July 24 to pick up the August discussion title, Hotbox: Inside Catering, the Food Worlds’ Riskiest Business by Matt and Ted Lee. The library is in its interim location: 263 W. Foster St. Hope to ‘see’ you all there!

TEEN PROGRAMS

Teens and tweens grades six through twelve are invited to join us for our 2023 Teen Summer Reading program, Follow Your Voice featuring virtual and in-person events, reading and activity challenges and more! Teen Summer Reading runs through August 4. To find out about all the cool events you can take a part in, visit the library event calendar at melrosepubliclibrary.org.

Teens & Tweens Teen Trivia Night: Heartstopper (ages 11-18): Tuesday, July 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. online virtual: Think you know everything there is to know about Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series? Test your knowledge at teen trivia night! Warning: spoilers for volumes one and two ahead. Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Melrose Public Library. Register online.

Teens & Tweens Cupcake Challenge (ages 11-18): Tuesday, August 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in person Beebe Playground: Do you think you have what it takes to decorate the sweetest cupcake? Test your skill and bring home the tasty rewards! Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Melrose Public Library. Register online.

Teen & Tween Advisory Group (ages 11-18): Wednesday, August 2 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in person Melrose City Hall, Cassidy Conference Room, 2nd Floor (Offsite Location): Do you enjoy using the library? Would you like to have a say in what events the library hosts for teens? Have you been dying to recommend some books for the collection? Are you looking for volunteer hours? If you answered yes to any or all of these, then the Melrose Public Library Teen and Tween Advisory Group may be the place for you! Register online.

Teens & Tweens Mini Field Day: Tuesday, August 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. in person Gooch Park (corner W. Foster & Florence) (Offsite Location): Celebrate summer with relay races at Gooch Park! Register online. Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Melrose Public Library.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Join the Children’s Department for an exciting, loud summer as you Find Your Voice!

Kids entering pre-kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to join us for the 2023 Summer Reading Program featuring programs for kids of all ages focused around our theme of finding your voice, through music, art, activism, stories, dance and more! Summer Reading runs until Friday, August 4. Kids can register throughout the summer by stopping by the Children’s Desk. For little ones younger than preK, check out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten page for tracking reading throughout the year!

SPECIAL EVENTS

Alastair Moock Family Concert: Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in person at Beebe Estate Lawn: Join the Children’s Department and Alastair Moock for an outdoor summer concert! This family friendly concert, put on as a part of Find Your Voice! Summer Reading, will feature songs, dancing and fun. All ages will enjoy this night of music and entertainment. Alastair Moock is an award-winning singer-songwriter; a Grammy-nominated family musician; a social justice and songwriting educator for all ages; and co-founder of The Opening Doors Project, an anti-racist music organization. This program is recommended for kids and families. Bring a blanket and your dancing shoes for a night of family fun! Please register once for each family group attending.

Whale Mobile (kids ages 5 and over): Friday, August 11 in person at Memorial Hall 590 Main St., Melrose: Join the Melrose Public Library at Memorial Hall for a final Find Your Voice! summer program with visit from Cynde McInnis and the Whale Mobile. Kids will meet Nile, a 36-year old life-sized humpback whale whom McInnis has seen almost every summer since 1994 off the coast of Massachusetts. They can go inside of the inflatable whale and learn about how whales are similar and different to humans. Kids will learn about Nile’s migratory path, how many calves she’s had, as well as how researchers learned this information. Artifacts such as baleen, teeth and bones are available for children to see and feel. At the end of the presentation, they will be encouraged to become Playground Protectors and see how much trash they can collectively pick up this summer! Kids will enter the whale on their own while parents remain in the auditorium. Registration is required and space is limited. Register separately for each child over age 5 who will be going into the whale. Only register for one time slot. When you register, you will get links before the Whale Mobile visit with introductory information and follow up resources. Registration for this event opens Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m.

Mindful Moments Story Time (ages 4-7): Mondays 7/24 and 7/31 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in person behind the Beebe playground: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for a story time program focused on social-emotional skills as we Find Your Voice! this summer. This program will feature books, activities and songs that will help young kids explore their emotions and develop skills for dealing with big feelings. With a mindfulness focus, kids and their caregivers will begin to find their quiet so that they can find their voices. This program will feature longer books and quieter activities. It is recommended for kids ages 4-7 and their caregivers. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Program will take place on the green space behind the playground area, weather permitting. Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on.

Sing Along Stories (ages 0-3): Tuesdays and Thursdays 7/25, 7/27, 8/1, 8/3 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in person behind the Beebe playground: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for songs and a story as we Find Your Voice! this summer. This program will feature songs and movements that will get little ones wiggling, bouncing and grooving to the beat. With an early literacy focus, kids and their caregivers will meet new friends, learn new songs and discover new books. Recommended for babies, little ones and their caregivers. This program happens twice each week to offer more spaces for families to join. Register for only one program each week. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Program will take place on the green space behind the playground area, weather permitting. Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on.

Creative Kids (ages 8-10): Tuesday 8/1 from 3 to 3:45 p.m. in person Milano Center Pavilion. Please meet library staff outside the Milano Center.: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for an afternoon workshop of creative fun during our Find Your Voice! summer. Explore new outlets for your creative talents and learn something fun while meeting new friends. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity.

Creative Kids Jr. (ages 5-7): Tuesday 7/25 from 3 to 3:45 p.m. in person Milano Center Pavilion. Please meet library staff outside the Milano Center.: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for an afternoon workshop of creative fun during our Find Your Voice! summer. Explore new outlets for your creative talents and learn something fun while meeting new friends. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity.

Express Yourself! (ages 5-10): Wednesdays 7/26 and 8/2 from 3 to 3:45 p.m. in person Beebe Playground Greenspace weather permitting: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for an afternoon devoted to expressing creativity during our Find Your Voice! summer. No registration is required for this drop in program. The theme and focus will change each week. Caregivers need to remain with little ones while attending the program.

Please register for programs on the website melrosepubliclibrary.org. Check for updates on Facebook and Twitter.