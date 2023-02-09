CAM LIPPIE had 17 points in Melrose’s 59-54 upset over Burlington on Tuesday night. (photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

2 wins can clinch playoffs after Burlington upset

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—With the prospect of having to win about 75% of their last 6 regular games of their season to make playoffs, the Melrose High boys basketball team is taking care of business after securing three wins from their last four games, including one of their most impressive wins of the season on Tuesday night: a 59-54 home victory over rival Burlington (12-5), who Melrose previously fell to by a large margin in January.

Leading Melrose in scoring on Tuesday was senior captain Cam Lippie with 17 and senior Nasir Monteiro with 14.

After topping Watertown last week, (and losing to Wakefield on Friday) this too was an absolute “must win” that they pulled it off, now increasing their chances of a post season. Melrose, with 8 wins and four games left on the regular season docket, needs two to cement it, although any power rankings up to #33 will also clinch it. They are currently #36 but are expected to move up following the win over a high ranked Red Devil squad.

Burlington may have been unprepared for Melrose on Tuesday, given the result of their first meet up. The first quarter saw Melrose reliant on the work of senior captains Ellis Davis and Cam Lippie who connected on a series of assists and baskets to put Melrose up 10-7 early. Thanks to a strong Connor Brophy, who drew an and-one and was flawless on the line, Melrose took a 14-10 lead at the end of the first, which set the tone for the night.

Melrose’s Nasir Monteiro erupted in the second quarter, starting with a layup fed off a steal by Brophy. Standout defense, led by John Arens, kept Burlington at 12 points while Melrose soon stretched the lead out to 21-13. Arens would have a block and steal that helped feed to ball to Monteiro. Melrose took a healthy 28-21 at halftime, and memories of their previous loss 75-58, were evaporated. While that game saw Melrose allow their most points-against of the season, this time Melrose defense prevented that.

Melrose head coach Dan Burns noted the excellent defensive effort.

“Our defense the last few weeks has been our primary focus. The boys have really worked hard to be a tough defensive team. Early in the season loose balls and intensity on the defensive side was an issue for us.”

Burlington came out tough in the third, with a full press that effectively prompted Melrose turnovers (four in a row) that briefly threatened to reverse course. The Red Devils were able to take a quick 34-32 lead based on that, but baskets from Arens, Lippie and Monteiro kept Melrose ahead 39-37 at the end of three.

But it was the fourth that really saw Melrose deliver it home. It was a topsy-turvy period that saw Burlington fight back, narrowing the gap 46-45, but baskets from John Lamas and Miles Nzui kept Melrose up. Connor Brophy, who was particularly strong on the foul line, came up big with assists. His half court pass to a waiting John Arens under the basket helped put Melrose up 55-48 and took the air out of Burlington’s game in the waning minutes. Nonetheless, a resilient Burlington team knocked in a three very close to the buzzer to keep it close, 57-54, but Monteiro on the foul line hit two in a row to keep Melrose ahead. Lippie also was flawless on the line in that period, and those many foul appearances contributed to the 59-54 win. Melrose went 21/26 on the line.

Says coach Burns, “It was nice to see what we’ve been practicing come to light against a great team.”

With four games left, Melrose will have to win two of them to get into playoffs or move up slightly in power rankings, which is likely to happen.

Overall, if they keep the work up as they have against 3 of their last 4 opponents, the forecast for a Div. 2 post season run looks good.

This Friday they travel to Wilmington to take on the Wildcats at 7:00 p.m.

Stay tuned.