A kind, generous and friendly woman with a great sense of humor

MELROSE — Diana “DeeDee” Marie Ring, of Melrose, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 67, after a brief illness. DeeDee was predeceased by her parents Howard and June (Boston) Ring and her brother William Ring. She is survived by her loving cousins, her dear cat Max, and many friends, including her close friends Ann Sullivan, Judy Campetelli and Gale Heath whom she considered to be family.

DeeDee was loved by all who knew her. She was kind, generous, friendly, had a great sense of humor a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh. She loved to travel with her friends, especially to the islands.

DeeDee was a lifelong resident of Melrose. She graduated from Melrose High in 1973 where she completed many business courses, which prepared her for her job at the Lane and Altman Law Firm in Boston, where she worked for many years. She later worked for CASPAR’s Women’s Place Program, and most recently she was a Melrose traffic supervisor. As a traffic supervisor, the children and her “fur friends” loved her. DeeDee was never without treats for her “fur friends,“ a job she truly loved.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in honor of DeeDee during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Saturday, February 25 at a time to be announced, followed by her funeral service. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In honor of DeeDee’s love of animals, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org or a charity of your choice. For online tribute: RobinsonFuneralHome.com.