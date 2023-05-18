3-2 Wilmington win avenges previous loss

By JENNIFER GENTILE

WILMINGTON—The Melrose High boy’s tennis team hasn’t experienced many losses this season, but there was one that they gladly avenged on Tuesday, May 16 when they traveled to Wilmington High and beat the Wildcats in a 3-2 thriller. This after falling 4-1 to Wilmington earlier in the season.

At 8-5, and power ranked high at #16 in Div. 2, Melrose is essentially set for a playoff bid when their regular season ends on May 25.

Melrose took big wins at 2nd Singles, 1st Doubles, and 2nd Doubles to surpass Wilmington. In first singles Sean Donovan (Sr., Captain) lost to Anuj Gandhi by a score of 6-1, 6-1. In second singles Daniel Teittinen (Freshman) won against Sidd Karani by a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. And in third singles Patrick Stratford (Jr., Captain) lost to Owen Mitchell by a score of 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles play, Caleb Miller (Jr., Captain) and Ben Rossi (Junior) won against Sarhtak Tripathi and Srikar Mallajosyula by a score of 7-5, 6-4 in first doubles. And in second doubles, Dan O’Donnell (Sr., Captain) and Nathan Chow (Junior) won against Ryan Weinstein and Eric Packer by a score of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

“This team gave us trouble the first time around, when they beat us. I felt like we could’ve performed better against them in that match, so I was very proud of the boys for pulling off the win today,” says Melrose head coach Sam Stallings. “Wilmington is a very good, hard-playing team, and they didn’t let up. Fortunately, our guys were up to the task in the big moments and pressure situations. Daniel at 2nd Singles and Dan and Nathan at 2nd Doubles were awesome when they needed to perform under pressure.”

Melrose will next be rounding out ML Freedom play, hosting senior night on Thursday May 18 (post deadline) when they battle Stoneham. Says the coach, “They’re a scrappy team and they gave us some trouble the first time around, so I’m hoping we take care of business against them.”

It’s a busy week as Melrose also has big matches against Burlington (May 22nd), Malden (May 24th), and Arlington (May 25th) to round out the regular season. Stay tuned.