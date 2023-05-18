3rd annual Outdoor Unified Basketball Jamboree

WAKEFIELD—Unified Basketball combines students with and without intellectual disabilities for training and competition. Students with intellectual disabilities are classified as Special Olympic athletes, students without disabilities are classified as unified partners.

Wednesday, May 24th, 4 to 6pm

Galvin Middle School

525 Main St.

Wakefield MA

A dozen school communities will come together in this athletic extravaganza hoopapalooza event: Bedford, Burlington, Lexington, Malden, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Watertown, Wilmington, Winchester and Woburn will showcase their finest students in this one of a kind third annual outdoor unified basketball competition.

Grab your lawn chair & join us for an outstanding afternoon of athletic excellence!