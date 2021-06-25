Richard J. Dumont, 82

Jun 25, 2021

Published in the June 25, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Richard Joseph Dumont, age 82, of Wakefield passed away Monday, June 21 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born in Andover, MA on April 3, 1939 and was the son of the late Louis and Yvonne (Fournier) Dumont. Richard was the fourth born of five children.

A lifelong resident of Wakefield, Rich attended St. Joseph’s School and was a 1958 graduate of Wakefield High School. After high school, he followed a five-plus decade career in plumbing and was a proud member and ardent supporter of Plumber’s Union Local Twelve. He began his career at Townline Plumbing in Wilmington. Most of his career was with Norfolk Plumbing where he worked as a journeyman plumber and project manager, often times alongside his brother Arthur. A hard working, devoted family man, his life’s attitude was depicted by his favorite quote, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.” He was a US Army veteran and National Guardsman.

While working at a Stoneham popcorn factory in 1957, he met his lifelong love and sweetheart Alice French. They married in 1960 and enjoyed raising 5 devoted daughters.

Of his numerous hobbies, he was most proud of his vegetable and flower gardens. He often referred to his yard and the White Mountains both as God’s country. He enjoyed hosting family cookouts often including the entire extended family, where there was always plenty of horseshoe and bocci tournaments along with lots of swimming. Making homemade donuts and curly fries with the grandchildren was one of his traditions. He was a true kid at heart; Disney was always a favorite for family vacations in addition to the White Mountains and Maine. Richard was a fan of all Boston sports teams, his favorite being the New England Patriots.

Above all things, Richard had an extraordinary love for his wife Alice Joan (French) Dumont whom he shared almost 61 years of marriage. He was an extremely devoted and loving father to Debra Ricciardelli and her husband Eugene of Lynnfield, Michelle Cardillo and her husband Dan, Lisa Melanson and her husband Dennis, the late Jennifer McNall and her husband Kenneth, and Kristine Marie Collins and Matthew all of Wakefield. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren Elysia, Andrew, Jillian, Jacquelyn, Daniel, Amanda, Hannah, David, Sarah, Sean, Rachel, Ty, Nolan and Courtney along with his 3 great grandchildren: Benjamin, Madelyn, and James all of whom he adored and teased. He is survived by his sister Louise Newton and her husband Edward of Stoneham and Robert Dumont and his wife Karen of Florida. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Dumont and his wife Mary and Rita Barry and her husband Jimmy all of Wakefield.

Often smiling and laughing, he was a caring son, father, godfather, father-in-law, uncle grandfather and friend to many. He will be truly missed but will always remain in our hearts forever.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.