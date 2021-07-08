Rise of Moors’ vehicles filled with guns

Jul 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 8, 2021 edition.

MEDFORD — Two more members of the Rise of the Moors militia group arrested Saturday morning on a host of gun charges were arraigned in the temporary Malden District Court yesterday.

The men were identified as John Doe 2 — who has refused to give authorities his name — and Conrad Pierre. They were arraigned on firearms charges stemming from an hours-long standoff on Route 128.

The 11 members of the Rise of the Moors were reportedly heading from Rhode Island to Maine to conduct some sort of training. A Mass. state trooper came upon the group off the northbound side of the highway between the Hopkins Street bridge and the North Avenue exit. They were refueling one of the two vehicles they were driving.

Both those vehicles had revoked Maine registrations, according to NewsCenter Maine, an NBC affiliate.

In court documents, Mass. State Police said the men were traveling in a Ford Transit van and a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, both of which had unregistered Maine plates.

During a press conference on Saturday, officials said one of the suspects told them they were traveling from Maine to Rhode Island for “training,” but did not detail what that training was or if there was any other connection to Maine. This exchange between officers and one of the suspects was also detailed in the Massachusetts State Police arrest report.

Court documents additionally revealed that police seized a plethora of equipment and weapons from the two vehicles. Here is the full list, per court documents:

From the Ford Transit:

• A CZ P-10C pistol with loaded magazine recovered from the passenger side rear seat

• A Glock 44 .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol and loaded magazine

• A Ruger 556 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a loaded 28-round magazine

• A Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle

• A DPMS Panther Arms A15 5.56 caliber rifle

• Approximately 630 live 223 caliber rounds of ammunition in a green bag

• Approximately 13 magazines loaded with an unknown quality of ammunition

• A sandwich bag filled with .22 caliber ammunition

• A box of approximately 150 rounds of 9mm Luger caliber ammunition

• 26 12-gauge shotgun shells

• A box of approximately 140 5.56 caliber rounds of ammunition

• A loaded 9mm Luger magazine

• A box of approximately 100 12-gauge shotgun shells

• Seven magazines loaded with an unknown amount of ammunition recovered from a white trash bag under the van’s second-row bench seat

• Approximately 50 .308 caliber rounds of ammunition

• Approximately 20 7.62×51 caliber rounds of ammunition

From the Honda Ridgeline:

• A Remington model 700 .308 Winchester caliber rifle with a Nikon scope recovered in the back seat

• A loaded Mossberg model 930 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun (loaded with a 12-gauge shell in the chamber) recovered between the front passenger seat and center console

• A Glock semi-automatic pistol recovered from the back seat

• Three loaded 5.56 magazines

• One loaded .22 caliber magazine

• One loaded .308 caliber magazine

• A clear bag containing ammunition

• A loaded .40 caliber drum magazine

• A box of 20 .308 caliber rounds of ammunition

• A box of 40 9mm Luger rounds of ammunition

• 96 rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition

None of the men, who were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, had a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts.