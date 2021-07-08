Five Warriors named baseball All-Stars

Jul 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Zack Kent is unanimous MVP

Published in the July 8, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2021 season.

The Wakefield High baseball team led the balloting in the Freedom Division with five All-Stars followed by four from Stoneham and Melrose, two from Burlington and one each from Wilmington and Watertown.

The five Wakefield All-Stars are: senior pitcher Chris Alden, senior outfielder Mike Iannuzzi, senior catcher Cal Tryder, junior shortstop Zack Kent and junior DH Nick Knowles.

Kent was also named the Freedom Division’s Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote. The junior hit for an average of .447 during the regular season, collecting nine singles, five doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks, 15 runs scored and 15 steals in 12 games. His on-base percentage was .543 and slugging percentage was .789. He also played superb defense at shortstop.

“Kent was without a doubt the best player in our league this year,” said Wakefield head coach Kevin Canty. “He was the unanimous MVP with basically no discussion. His stats are impressive but what was most impressive in my opinion was there was just about a play every single game where he showed why he was the best player in the league. He made a couple of catches down the 3rd base line and got to balls up the middle that no one else in this league even gets to, let alone makes the play.”

Alden was named an All-Star for the second time after also making it last season (2019) as a sophomore.

The righty went 6-1 in the regular season with an ERA of 1.88, a WHIP of 0.91 and 43 strikeouts to just six walks.

“Alden was a true ace for us this year,” said Canty. “As a coach, to know exactly what you will get from a pitcher every time he takes the ball makes you feel at ease. He did that almost every start.”

Tryder hit .355 in the regular season with an on-base percentage of .524 all while playing well behind the dish. He had 10 base hits, 10 walks, 12 runs scored, a triple and eight steals.

Iannuzzi hit .333 with a slugging percentage of .472. He had nine singles, two doubles and a home run. He had eight runs scored, a steal and two walks while making some incredible catches in left field.

“Iannuzzi and Tryder, along with senior Danny Hurley, were our leaders on the field and in the dugout,” said Canty. “All three found ways to lead us by their actions but also by how they carried us at times and how they mentored some of the younger guys.”

Knowles led the team with a .476 average in the regular season where he racked up 10 singles in 21 at-bats. He also scored four times, had four steals and two walks for an OBP of .522 and a slugging percentage of .476.

“Knowles’ approach at the plate is something I would love to replicate and teach all our guys to have,” said Canty. “We focus on staying back and letting the ball get deep so you are not surprised. His approach allowed him to get deep in counts and hit good pitches back up the middle or to the opposite field. Many of his hits knocked in runs with two outs and helped to change the outcome of quite a few games.”

The Warriors finished the regular season at 9-1 to earn an M.L. Freedom Division title. They fell to Reading in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament but beat Melrose in a rubber match. The Warriors dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Danvers in the first round of the Div. 2 North Tournament to finish the season at 10-3 overall.