By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A rising Lynnfield High School junior is creating a new website that will allow people to rent the Meeting House.

Ryan Michalski, who is the son of Historical Commission member John Michalski, was recently asked to create the Meeting House website to allow residents and out-of-towners to rent the 1714 building directly from the town.

“It has been going pretty good,” said Ryan in an interview with the Villager. “I have been working with the Historical Commission to see what they want to include, and I have added that information onto the website.”

Ryan said during a recent Historical Commission meeting that the new website will include information about how people can rent the Meeting House. The cost to rent the building is $250 for residents and $300 for non-residents.

“There is going to be information about rentals as well as the rules and prices for renting the Meeting House,” said Ryan.

Ryan also noted that the new website will include a section about the Meeting House’s history.

While Ryan told the Villager that local photographer Norman Jaillet will be taking photos of the Meeting House that will be used on the new website, he also suggested that the website display some early pictures of the Meeting House. He said photos of town events such as Lynnfield Rotary’s Concerts on the Common and A Night of Hope can be added to the website as well.

Historical Commission member Bob MacKendrick said there are photos of when the Meeting House was used as a fire station that Ryan can use for the website.

Commission Chairman Kirk Mansfield expressed his support for MacKendrick’s suggestion.

“That is such an important part of the Meeting House’s history,” said Mansfield.

Mansfield also said Historical Society member Karen Nascembeni has photos taken by her late husband, Historical Commission member Steven Richard, of past events at the Meeting House that Ryan can use for the new website.

Ryan recalled that Historical Commission member Abby Kilgore recently requested that the new website include parking information.

“It’s going to be included in the website’s text, but I thought it would be nice to include a big picture that shows people where to park as well,” said Ryan. “It will make it a lot easier for people.”

Ryan said the new website will also include links to Google Maps as well.

“Google is still directing people to the Lynnfield Historical Society’s website because the Society still has its address listed as the Meeting House,” said Ryan. “I am planning on adding the Lynnfield Historical Commission as well. I am not sure how Google’s algorithms work, but it should override it eventually. Once it’s ready, it will allow people to get directions.”

In response to a question from Ryan, Mansfield said the Meeting House’s rules have to be updated before they get posted onto the website because a recent prospective renter tried to bring in a “full petting zoo without telling us.”

“She didn’t understand why she could not bring in a full petting zoo,” said Mansfield. “And somebody else tried to bring in a giant blow-up house. As we get inquires about rentals, we find things that have to be tweaked.”

MacKendrick said the updated rules “need to make exceptions for service dogs.”

Mansfield expressed his support for MacKendrick’s suggestion.

Ryan also noted that the new Meeting House website will be able to be linked to social media accounts and the town website.

After Ryan gave an overview of how the new website is progressing, the Historical Commission thanked him for the work he has done so far.

“It looks great right now, but it’s going to look really great once we get the pictures in,” said Mansfield. “Thank you for doing this.”

Historical Commission member Steve Todisco agreed.

“Great job,” said Todisco.

Ryan said it has taken a lot of work to get the website’s format correct.

“I am really excited to get the pictures,” said Ryan.

Ryan informed the Villager that he works for the school district’s Technology Department. He did not use WordPress to create the website.

“I just coded it from scratch,” said Ryan. “A few friends of mine helped me, and I used some templates. When I started working on it, it was basically nothing. I have enjoyed seeing it come along.”

Historical Commission member John Michalski said he is incredibly proud of his son’s work on the website.

“Ryan has been doing an awesome job,” said John in an interview with the Villager. “I have been helping him with whatever he needs, but he has been doing most of the work. I am incredibly proud of him.”