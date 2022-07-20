LEGENDARY COACH Craig Stone reached the half-century mark working for the Lynnfield Public Schools this past spring as a teacher, coach or both. (Dan Tomasello File Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Legend.

That is the only word that can be used to describe Craig Stone’s illustrious career working for the Lynnfield Public Schools. Whether teaching physical education to elementary students or coaching Lynnfield High School’s girls’ tennis and Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling teams, Stone has gone above and beyond for the town’s children.

The 2021-22 academic year marked Stone’s 50th year working for Lynnfield Public Schools.

“To be honest, it does not feel like 50 years,” said Stone, who lives in North Reading. “I have never not wanted to go to work, and for the most part, it has never really felt like work to me. I have enjoyed every day; the challenges it presents and the successes I have been a part of.”

Stone recalled that his tenure working for Lynnfield Public Schools began in the spring of 1972.

“I was finishing up my master’s program at the University of Oregon when I got a call from my student teaching advisor, professor Archie Allen, who supervised me during my senior year at Springfield College,” Stone said. “He had received a call from a friend of his, Dr. Bernard Huntley, who was then the superintendent of schools at Lynnfield. He told him he was looking for an elementary physical education teacher and did he know of one. Professor Allen called me at Oregon to see if I had a job, which I didn’t. I came home on a Sunday, had an interview on Tuesday and was hired on Thursday, all of the same week. It is the only interview and only job I have ever had.”

Stone began teaching physical education at the old Center School and Summer Street School at the beginning of the 1972-73 academic year. After the Center School closed, he continued teaching physical education at the Summer Street until retiring from teaching in 2016. He said his teaching career was incredibly fulfilling.

“I really enjoyed seeing the smiles on students’ faces and hearing the enjoyment in their voices when they would experience fun and success, and when we would greet each other at school and out in the community,” said Stone.

Stone’s coaching career began during the 1974-75 academic year when Lynnfield High School started a wrestling program for the first time.

“I was hired as the boys’ wrestling coach,” said Stone. “It was a club team that year, and we became a varsity program the following year. In 1981, I became the varsity girls’ tennis coach at LHS as well. I continue to coach both programs to date as well as running the Lynnfield Middle School Fall Tennis Club for the past 30 years.”

Incredibly, Stone has compiled a combined 1,199-476-9 win-loss-tie record coaching the girls’ tennis and wrestling teams.

The girls’ tennis team has achieved a record of 638-96 under Stone’s tutelage during the past four-plus decades, and the Pioneers have qualified for the state tournament for 39 consecutive years. Over the course of his tenure, the girls’ tennis team has won five state championships, the most recent being in 2014. The Pioneers have also won 14 North sectional titles and 18 Cape Ann League championships.

To date, Stone has received 13 CAL girls’ tennis Coach of the Year honors in 1983, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. He was named as The Boston Globe’s girls’ tennis Coach of the Year in 1988, 1997, 2008 and 2014. The MIAA named Stone its girls’ tennis coach of the year in 2018.

Additionally, Stone has guided the wrestling team to a 561-380-9 record since the 1974-75 season. The wrestling team became a cooperative program with North Reading in 2005.

Stone led the grapplers to North Sectional championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and the Black and Gold was a state finalist in 2014. He has also helped 83 wrestlers place in state tournaments, and eight wrestlers get crowned as state champions. Under Stone’s leadership, eight wrestlers have also placed in the All-State Tournament and three wrestlers placed at the New England Tournament.

The Cape Ann League named Stone as wrestling Coach of the Year a total of eight times in 1986, 1987, 1992, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2014 and 2020. He was named as The Boston Globe’s wrestling Coach of the Year in 1988, 1997, 2008 and 2014. Additionally, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1998, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Massachusetts Chapter in 2017, and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019.

Stone said it has been a pleasure working with LHS and North Reading High School student-athletes over the course of his coaching tenure. When asked what he enjoys most about coaching, Stone said, “Catching back up to the students at the high school level.”

“I enjoy watching them mature as athletes and young adults,” said Stone. “I enjoy sharing new successes, solving problems and hopefully teaching life lessons. It’s a unique situation to have a relationship with the student and their family for 13 years, and many of those relationships have continued later as I have had the opportunity to attend college graduations, weddings, the birth of their children and later get to teach and coach their children as well.”

Stone said building relationships with student-athletes is incredibly rewarding.

“I have been fortunate to experience quite a bit of success in the gymnasium, on the mat and on the court,” said Stone. “But what I value most are the relationships that were formed with the students, parents, teachers, administrators and the Lynnfield community. Hopefully, I have had some a small part in providing all a positive experience.”

Girls’ tennis senior captain Lauren Grava said Stone has played an important role in her development as a tennis player and as a person.

“The first ball I ever hit over the net during youth lessons was from Coach Stone,” said Grava, who played first doubles last season. “He is the best coach I have ever had. He has been an amazing coach and mentor for my whole life. He is a class act.”

Girls’ tennis senior captain Anna Radulski, who played second singles last spring, agreed.

“I did not take lessons with Coach Stone, but I had him as a gym teacher,” said Radulski. “It has been so much fun having him as a coach. He is really fantastic, and always knows the right thing to say. He always encouraged me not to focus on the future or the past, and to play in the present. He helped me get through a lot of tough matches.”

Stone attributed three factors to his success working for Lynnfield Public Schools over the past 50 years.

“Good health, energy and enthusiasm,” said Stone. “I enjoy being busy, and I enjoy having a good time.”

Stone said the support of his family, especially his wife Patty, has helped him be successful in the classroom, on the tennis court and on the wrestling mat for the last 50 years.

“My wife Patty has been with me for 44 of these 50 years,” said Stone. “She has always been supportive, understanding and thoughtful. I am very fortunate to have her by my side.”