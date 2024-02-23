Talented knitter who loved reading, history and mysteries

ROCKPORT — Rosemarie A. Quinn, age 88, of Rockport, passed away at the Beverely Hospital on February 21. Born in Winthrop on June 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Helena A. (McNeil) Sliney.

Rosemarie grew up in Revere and attended Mount Saint Joseph’s in Brighton and later received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University. She had worked for New England Telephone and also had been a social worker at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital. She also worked for the City of Boston Law Department in the Workmen’s Compensation Division. Outside of that she was very active as a volunteer for many organizations, including Rosies Shelter for Women, Paulist Center in Boston and the Pine Street Inn; she also did the Walk for Hunger.

Rosemarie showed up whenever she could help those in need. She was also very politically active. She loved reading, history and mysteries. She was a talented knitter and would knit all sorts of things for her children, grandchildren and her companion’s grandchildren.

She is survived by her longtime partner of 37 years, Rich Benner; her daughter, Sheila (Quinn) Schneider and her husband Michael of Houlton, ME; her grandchildren: Michael, James and twins, Meghan and Molly; and her great granddaughter, Kaylyn.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, rosiesplace.org. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.