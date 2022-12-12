MELROSE — The School Committee and district paraprofessionals have reached a tentative bargaining agreement.

Here’s the official statement:

“The Melrose School Committee and the Melrose Education Association (MEA) are pleased to announce that we have reached a Tentative Agreement for a new three-year contract for the paraprofessionals (Unit C) of the Melrose Public Schools. This comprehensive agreement substantially increases compensation for paraprofessionals through new pay scales, cost-of-living adjustments, and market adjustments.

“The tentative agreement includes retroactive pay increases to the beginning of the school year, enhances opportunities for additional training and professional development, and supports the recruitment and retention of these vital staff members who serve some of our most vulnerable students.

“This Tentative Agreement is subject to ratification by the MEA and approval of the full Committee before it will be considered finalized.”